Rock Island Arsenal holds 9/11 remembrance ceremony and walk

September 11, 2017 marks 16 years since the September 11, 2001 attacks.

To remember the lives lost, the Rock Island Arsenal will be hosting a walk and remembrance ceremony.

The walk begins at 6 a.m. by Memorial Field in Rock Island. A remembrance ceremony will follow and start just before 11 a.m. at the 9/11 Memorial on the Rock Island Arsenal.

People who attend the ceremony also say it’s a time to remember the past for future generations.

“It’s a significant part of our history and it`s what we`re still fighting for to this day so it`s very important for them to know why,” says Brenda Luxmore.

“Many of our young people have been dealing with war since they were born. Some of them don’t realize the sacrifices that were made. It’s important we all remember what happened so we can fight to stop it from happening again,” added Chief Nick Seibert with the Rock Island Arsenal Police.

The event will end with placing flags for each of the almost 10,000 people who lost their lives on that day.

The ceremony will also include a keynote speech by Maj. Gen. Duane Gamble and Senior Commander of the Arsenal and Commanding General of Army Sustainment Command.

The Rock Island Arsenal has held the memorial event every year since the 9/11 attacks.