Mitchell Gayer sentenced to 8 years in fatal DUI case

ROCK ISLAND — Mitchell Gayer, who pleaded guilty last January to driving drunk in a crash that killed two passengers in 2013, was sentenced to eight years in prison on Monday, Sept. 11 in Rock Island County Circuit Court.

Last January, Gayer, of Andalusia, entered a plea of guilty in one felony in order to have a second felony charge dropped. He faced up to 14 years in prison.

Prosecutors said Gayer’s blood alcohol at the time of the accident was .14, nearly two times the legal limit.

His pick-up hit a tree in Milan, and he and his two passengers were trapped inside. Jamie Sedam, 22 of Port Byron and Clayton Carver, 24 of Taylor Ridge, died of injuries sustained in the Nov. 27, 2013 crash.