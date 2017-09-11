× Five charged in connection to tipping vehicle over in Dixon, police say

DIXON, Illinois — A report of a rollover accident turned out to be intentional, police said.

It was after 3:30 a.m. Sunday, September 10th when police were called for the reported accident, according to a statement from the Dixon Police Department. At the scene at West 4th Street and Grant Avenue, police found a vehicle on its side but “quickly concluded that the vehicle hadn’t been involved in an accident but rather appeared to have been flipped over…”

The neighbor who initially reported it said she heard a loud crash and came outside to see a full-size pickup truck leaving the area, the statement said. She also said she heard people laughing.

About a half-mile away, at Eells Avenue and Cummins Street, officers found a pickup and pulled it over because of a stop sign violation, the statement said. Police said they figured out that these “were the individuals responsible for flipping the vehicle on its side.”

The statement said that five people in the vehicle were arrested and charged with criminal damage to property: 18-year-old Kaylon I. Westmorland, 19-year-old Malik J. Lindsey, 21-year-old Ethan M. Zitelman, and 18-year-old Nathaniel R. Grocke, all from Dixon. Cooper W. Stahl, age 18, was also charged with criminal damage to property as well as unlawful consumption of alcohol.