Eldridge teen gets a callback at “American Idol” auditions

CHICAGO — American Idol auditions on Monday, September 11th attracted thousands of performers, but only a handful could get a callback to the next round. One of them is 19-year-old Harmoni Eiland from Eldridge, Iowa. She wowed the judges with her performance of “It’s a Man’s Man’s World”, earning her a return trip for the second day of auditions.

Eiland was one of two Quad City area performers in Chicago, after winning a “Front of the Line” pass at Quad Cities Idol in Rock Island last month. Bryce Reeg from Bellevue, Iowa also earned an audition pass. Reeg didn’t make it to the next round, but he walked away smiling after some great feedback from the judges.

“It’s something I would definitely try again, and you know, better luck next year,” Reeg said.

Eiland is staying the night in Chicago, practicing for the next round. The judges asked her to prepare new, current song choices.

“At first it seemed like he was going to tell me to come back next year,” Eiland said. “But then he said I’ll put you through and come back with more songs, and I said I can do that!”