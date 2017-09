Recognize this kid?

Two years ago a California pre-kindergartner held tough as he told a reporter that he wouldn’t miss his mom while he was at school. But upon second thought, he realized he might actually miss her and started to cry. Watch the viral video here.

Now Andrew Macias is older and wiser, and when that same KTLA reporter asked him if he’d miss his mom this year, he simply answered, “yes.”

