250 MidAmerican workers head to Florida to help restore power

With Florida’s widespread outages from Hurricane Irma, MidAmerican Energy has sent more than 250 employees to help out.

While in the region, workers will be repairing utility infrastructure and restoring power.

“A storm of this size and magnitude will cause widespread devastation to utility infrastructure and the restoration effort will require help from across the nation,” said James Dougherty, vice president of electric delivery for MidAmerican Energy. “We are well-prepared and pleased to honor requests for assistance when a natural disaster or severe, widespread weather event occurs. We take our responsibilities as a provider of essential energy services very seriously and understand the importance of helping restore power safely and effectively in any situation.”

MidAmerican assures customers that their service back home will not suffer because of this.