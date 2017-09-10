× The sunshine continues for the upcoming work week

After a beautiful Sunday afternoon, it’s going to stay nice and clear tonight. It will be a touch chilly with lows in the upper 40s.

However, we’ll warm up quickly tomorrow as the sunshine returns. Highs will be back near 80. By Tuesday and Wednesday, we could see a few more clouds from the remains of Hurricane Irma. Highs will still be around that 80 degree mark.

More sunshine returns on Thursday and Friday, and we’ll warm back up into the mid 80s. Finally, we have a small chance of a few showers by Saturday and Sunday! While it isn’t looking too impressive at this point, we could really use the rain.

Meteorologist Taylor Graham