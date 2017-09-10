The Score Sunday features the 3-0 Pleasant Valley Football Team. Rockridge Football is also off to a 3-0 start. Marc Polite joins Illowa FCA. The FCA story of the week features Galesburg's Jacob Carl.
The Score Sunday – Pleasant Valley FB, Rockridge FB, Marc Polite, FCA- Jacob carl
-
The Score Sunday – Assumption FB, United Township FB, FCA & Score Standout
-
The Score Sunday – Iowa, Illinois Football, QC Marathon, FCA
-
The Score Sunday – Assumption, North Scott Soccer, FCA
-
The Score Sunday – Assumption Soccer, Morrison Softball, FCA – Mixing the Message
-
The Score Sunday – Assumption SB, Cubs Baseball, NASCAR and FCA story of the week
-
-
Pleasant Valley stays perfect with win over Muscatine
-
Rockridge runs past Riverdale to go 3-0
-
Pleasant Valley scores big road win
-
Fulton scores big road win at Bureau valley
-
Pleasant Valley softball takes state title
-
-
Assumption Baseball Sweeps PV
-
Bureau Valley moves to 2-0 with win
-
Score Sunday: Ethan Happ sits down with Matt Randazzo