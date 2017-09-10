The Score Sunday – Pleasant Valley FB, Rockridge FB, Marc Polite, FCA- Jacob carl

The Score Sunday features the 3-0 Pleasant Valley Football Team. Rockridge Football is also off to a 3-0 start.  Marc Polite joins Illowa FCA.  The FCA story of the week features Galesburg's Jacob Carl.