× Man killed in early morning shooting in Burlington

BURLINGTON, Iowa – Police say one person is dead after a shooting early Sunday morning.

Police say they responded to the area of North 5th Street and Iowa Street in Burlington around six in the morning. When they arrived, they found a man who had been shot.

The victim was transported to the Great River Medical Center where he was later pronounced dead.

The identity of the victim is being held until all family is notified.

So far, no arrests have been made.

Anyone with any information is asked to call the Burlington Police Department at 319 753-8370 or Burlington Area Crimestoppers at 319 753-6835.