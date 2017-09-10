× Dry stretch of weather will continue for several days

We’re in for another beautiful day! With a whole lot of sunshine, highs will be right around 80. As for tonight, it will be getting a bit chilly. Lows will fall into the upper 40s with a mostly clear sky.

It’s a much different story in Florida as Hurricane Irma is moving up the west coast of Florida. It made landfall in the Florida Keys this morning as a Category 4 Hurricane. Significant damage is expected over the next 24 hours.

For the Quad Cities, this fantastic stretch of weather will last through the entire work week. Highs will continue to be right around 80 with plenty of sun. By the weekend, we’ll warm up slightly into the mid 80s. Our next chance of some much needed rain will be on Saturday with a few showers and storms. Fingers crossed it holds together!

Meteorologist Taylor Graham