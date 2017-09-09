Ten-year-old with cancer leads Moline tractor parade as grand marshal

Please enable Javascript to watch this video

MOLINE-- No one loves big green tractors as much as 10-year-old Landon Martin.

After battling cancer for the past three years, the Make a Wish Foundation granted his wish to visit the Heritage Tractor Parade in Moline.

"He has Medullablastoma, it's a brain tumor...he's had a recurring brain tumor come back this past year," said John Mason, Landon's Father.

His family made the trip from their small farm in Virginia to the Quad Cities.

"He's always loved tractors...he's always drawn them, likes to ride them," says Mason.

Before the start of the parade Landon was titled as the grand marshal.

Sitting in the backseat of a white convertible car with his mother Sarah and little brother, he help lead dozens of tractors up and down the streets.

"I saw tractors, I saw people...I saw a lot of people," says Landon.

His face lit up with excitement as he was surrounded by the things he loves most, his family and tractors.

The parade being his favorite part. With his wish granted it's a step towards helping his road to recovery.

"He just had a week long session of chemotherapy a few weeks ago and he'll start back in I think two weeks," says his father.

But for now he'll enjoy the rest of the day at the Heritage Tractor Parade and Show.