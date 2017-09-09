St. Ambrose has dominant performance against Lindenwood 52-14.
St. Ambrose gets big win over Lindenwood
-
St. Ambrose gets late touchdown in opening win
-
How Jordan Spieth could beat Tiger Woods at the bank
-
Bees eager to bounce back in 2017
-
Watch: The one day each year when kids are allowed to play in the mud
-
Multiple people injured in Davenport crash
-
-
Davenport woman wins big in Iowa lottery
-
Saint Ambrose kicks off Welcome Week for incoming freshmen
-
Community survey shows concern over Bettendorf School Board
-
Iowa running back turning heads, heading into HER freshman year
-
Removal of Confederate statue from St. Louis park is underway
-
-
Bureau Valley moves to 2-0 with win
-
Back to Back Champs: Penguins Beat Preds 2-0 for Stanley Cup
-
Traffic stops involving minorities in Davenport stays stagnant, study finds