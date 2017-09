× Hurricane Irma moves into Florida this weekend… the latest forecast here

Hurricane Irma is now making its impact here in the United States in Florida. As a major hurricane with winds well over 110 MPH, it’s likely to cause devastating damage to Florida as it tracks up the western coast. Apart from the winds, incredible storm surge and heavy rain will also threaten Florida. Below you can find the latest on Irma’s strength and forecast track.

Meteorologist Taylor Graham