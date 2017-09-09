Fulton with an impressive 48-8 win over Bureau Valley to improve to 3-0.
Fulton scores big road win at Bureau valley
-
Bureau Valley moves to 2-0 with win
-
Bureau Valley holds on for 3-point win
-
Fulton holds on for 2-point win
-
Pleasant Valley scores big road win
-
Pleasant Valley stays perfect with win over Muscatine
-
-
Pleasant Valley softball takes state title
-
Pleasant Valley wins home opener
-
Pleasant Valley Sb beats Central
-
Annawan-Wethersfield scores twice in win
-
Quincy scores late touchdown to beat Geneseo
-
-
Kewanee wins on the road over Riverdale
-
North scores win at Burlington
-
The Score Sunday – Assumption FB, United Township FB, FCA & Score Standout