× Dry weather will stay for quite a while; Irma to make landfall in Florida by Sunday

The beautiful weather continues for the next several days! Sunshine today will help to warm us up right around 80. We’ll see a mostly clear sky for tonight with lows back in the 50s.

Sunday will be pretty much identical with more sunshine and highs near 80. The sunshine will stick around through Friday as temperatures climb back up into the low 80s.

Finally, a some rain will be possible by the next weekend! It’s too far out to guarantee anything, but a front may be swinging through by next Saturday, and it could bring a few showers or storms. Hopefully this holds together as we could really use the rain!

On another note, Hurricane Irma is on track to hit the Florida Keys tomorrow morning and then the west coast of Florida. It’s extremely likely to have winds over 130 mph as it approaches the U.S., which will likely lead to devastating damage. Our thoughts are with those having to deal with this incredible storm.

Meteorologist Taylor Graham