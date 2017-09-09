Carter Bell leads the way in the Bulldogs blowout win at Cedar Rapids Washington.
Bettendorf wins big on the road
-
Morrison stays perfect win road win
-
Mercer County wins first game of the year
-
Kewanee wins on the road over Riverdale
-
North scores win at Burlington
-
Morrison Softball wins third place game
-
-
United Township kicks off Jim DuPage era with win
-
Alleman post big win on the road
-
Riverdale opens season with win over Princeton
-
Orion opens season with win over Hall
-
Morrison rolls to 34-point win
-
-
A-Town rolls to big win
-
Mid-County evens record at 1-1 with a win
-
Fulton holds on for 2-point win