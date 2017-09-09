× Beautiful weather stays for the Quad Cities while Florida braces for Hurricane Irma

Sunshine from the afternoon will give way to a mostly clear sky tonight. It will be a touch cool with lows in the 50s.

The warmth and sun return tomorrow, making for a great day! We’ll see temps top out near 80 or so.

On another note, Hurricane Irma is set to make landfall in Southwest Florida tomorrow as a Category 4 Hurricane. Sustained winds are likely to be over 130 MPH, which will easily cause significant damage. Storm surge over 9 feet will also have devastating impacts. Our thoughts are with those in the path of this storm.

As for us, the dry and sunny weather will continue for the rest of the work week. We may see a few more clouds on Tuesday and Wednesday thanks to the remains of Irma, but we’ll remain dry. Temperatures through Friday will be in the low to mid 80s.

By the weekend, we’re finally looking at our next chance of rain with a few showers. Hopefully this holds together since we could really use the rain!

Meteorologist Taylor Graham