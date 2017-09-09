Bandits beats Peoria 8-5 to advance in the Midwest League Playoffs.
Bandits advance with series win over Peoria
-
Bandits beat the Bees to take season series
-
Bandits win their 5th straight
-
Bandits move closer to a playoff spot
-
Bandits force winner take all Game 3
-
River Bandits assist Astros after Hurricane Harvey devastation in Houston
-
-
Bandits win their 6th straight
-
Bandits win 7th straight
-
Alleman post big win on the road
-
The game of ‘Thrones’: How resembling live sports makes the HBO hit an event
-
Steve Bartman receives 2016 Chicago Cubs World Series Championship ring
-
-
Back to Back Champs: Penguins Beat Preds 2-0 for Stanley Cup
-
Bandits clinch home field advantage
-
Assumption sets record in win over Regina