× Week 4 of The Score Pre-Game Pep Rally takes us to…Rock Falls!

ROCK FALLS, Illinois- Week three of The Score Pre-Game Pep Rally was great in Oneida, and Good Morning Quad Cities is already thinking about week four!

It’s homecoming weekend Friday, September 15, and the Rock Falls Rockets take on Oregon High School at 7:15 p.m.

News 8’s Jesyka Dereta and I need the students, band, and cheerleaders to be on the field at 5:30 a.m. on Friday. If you want to get there as early as 5 a.m., go for it! Parents and community members are invited to come out as well. The football team is not needed.

We’ll be broadcasting live starting at 5 a.m. on the football field. Our coverage goes until 7 a.m. with a special Facebook Live on the WQAD Facebook Page from 7-7:30 a.m.

NEW THIS YEAR: We are starting a challenge during The Score Pre-Game Pep Rally. We want each school to come up with their best ‘Pre-Game Pep Rally’ signs for their morning. We’d like students to create signs in ┬ápreparation of┬áthe event. The winner of the best one will get prizes!

Hopefully, Rock Falls High School has just as much school spirit as ROWVA did!