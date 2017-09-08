WATCH: Davenport police officer wears donuts to raise money for Iowa kids

Please enable Javascript to watch this video

DAVENPORT-- It was a sight for sore eyes at the Dunkin Donuts at 2519 E. 53rd Street in Davenport.

Davenport police and Scott County Sheriff officers stood on the roof of the restaurant to raise money for Iowa Special Olympics.

Officers stood on the roof, but one in particular, danced alongside the street while wearing inflatable donuts.

Officers also used the day to get to know the people they serve a little better.

The fundraiser went from 6 a.m. to 11 p.m.

In all, officers raised $1,455.70.