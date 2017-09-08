× Studio 8 features independent rock band ‘June John Year’

Who we are: June John Year

What our music is: Alternative/Independent Rock

What sets our music apart from the rest: “John June Year is an independent rock band based in the Midwest that wraps refreshingly catchy pop rock tunes into a fresh package. They inhabit the perfect balance between sentimentality and youthful invigoration with their music and collective persona.”

—

“Formed during the Summer of 2012, the band has quickly progressed into a talented group of young musicians that place songwriting at the core of their focus. The band has continued to refine their sound and caught the attention of producer Brandon Darner (prod. Imagine Dragons, Twinsmith, member Envy Corps) to record ‘Pop Sucker’, which was released in December of 2015. John June Year is currently gearing up to release their debut full-length album in the later part of 2017.”

Click here to listen to June John Year’s current releases

