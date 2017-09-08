× Seasonal air settles in for the weekend… Florida braces for Irma, too

If you haven’t noticed we finally returned to more seasonal air as temperatures had no problem reaching around 80 degrees.

Tonight skies will remain fair with overnight lows around the middle 50s. In fact, not much of a change in temperatures for your weekend with highs in the upper 70s and lows around the low to mid 50s.

Afterwards, a touch of summer warmth is still on track to develop as we go through next week with the warmest of the air still expected to arrive heading into the following weekend. Highs by then will be around the mid 80s before some well needed showers try to pass through either next Saturday or Sunday. Fingers crossed! We need the rain.

Take the time to think about those residents in Florida who had to flee the state. Devastation could be huge due to Hurricane Irma, especially for the southern part of the state. We’ll find out more by Sunday night.

Chief meteorologist James Zahara

