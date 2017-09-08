Rock Island school helps Houston elementary school devastated by Hurricane Harvey

Please enable Javascript to watch this video

ROCK ISLAND- Eugene Field School is helping out a Houston elementary school that was devastated by Hurricane Harvey.

Teachers at Eugene got in touch with the principal of Raul Martinez Elementary to help donate supplies for their school.

"Their classroom libraries were completely damaged, they lost all of their books," says Cindy Arkebauer, 4th grade teacher.

This might be one of the biggest lessons taught to students at Eugene.

"Their education got knocked down a cliff and ours is still running forward...we can use our education to get their education back running again," says 4th grader Katie Voss.

On Saturday September 9th, Eugene Field will host a car wash and bake sale to raise money to buy items needed for Raul Elementary.

They will also be accepting supplies and donations at the school during the the events.

Raul Martinez Elementary school is a public school but with a uniform dress code.

"They're specifically asking for navy pants, khaki pants and different colored polo shirts," says Arkebauer.

Arkebauer says after they collect donations her and her husband will drive down Houston during their fall break.