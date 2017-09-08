× NEWS 8 TRIO: 3 to-go breakfast ideas

Catch the NEWS 8 TRIO every Tuesday and Thursday night on “News 8 at 6:30” for three great ideas to make your life better and more interesting.

School is back in session and that can mean hectic mornings! Denise and Johnnie are here to help with three ideas for breakfasts you can grab and go.

Please enable Javascript to watch this video

Open-faced banana sandwich Cinnamon cream cheese roll-ups Homemade pop-tarts

Please enable Javascript to watch this video

Enjoy!

Join News 8's Denise Hnytka and Johnnie Jindrich every night for your top news, weather, health, and lifestyle ideas on "News 8 at 6:30".