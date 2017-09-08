× Nearly 1,800 without power in Moline

MOLINE — MidAmerican Energy is reporting that 1,798 Moline residents are without power right now, and one Rock Island resident is without power.

Power went out to more than 1,100 residents at 6:55 a.m. At around 7:30 a.m., MidAmerican crews were en route to fix the problem.

It was estimated that power for some residents would be restored by 9:30 a.m.

A spokesperson from MidAmerican Energy is looking into the cause of the outages. Check back for updates.