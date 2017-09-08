NAILED IT OR FAILED IT: Grab your pup for this week’s craft, you’re going to need their help!

Please enable Javascript to watch this video

For this week's 'Nailed it or Failed it' segment, Angie was out enjoying some much needed time off, so I did this week's craft.

This weekend is 'Hug Your Hound' day so, what better way to celebrate than with a 'Salted Paw Ornament' craft?

Although summer is ALMOST over and the holidays are a few months away, it's never too early to get excited about them! Honestly, you can use this craft for any season because it's so cute and a great way to show off your pet! You can use it to hang on the Christmas tree, a door, in your car or even on your pup's kennel.

Now, I don't have a dog - yet! So, I used my precious Siamese cat, Rosé to make the paw print. And this one almost failed miserably. Watch the first one and then see how we pulled it back together for the end!

Supplies:

1/2 cup of hot water

1/2 cup of salt

1 cup of flower

Rolling pin

Straw

Cup or cookie cutter

Matte finish Mod Podge

Acrylic Paint

Paint brush

Glitter

Sharpie (optional)

Your pup (or cat)

How to:

First, mix together all the ingredients then knead together until it becomes a dough ball. If it's too sticky, just add some more flour.

Second, roll out the dough with a rolling pin until about 1/4 to 1/2 inches thick. Then use a cup or cookie cutter to cut out circles. *Tip* make sure the circles are bigger than your pup's paw print.

Third, gently press your pup's paw print into the dough to make the imprint.

Fourth, use a straw to cut holes for the ribbon. Then, transfer circles to parchment paper and bake at 220 degrees for 2 1/2 to 3 hours until circles are rock solid and dry.

Fifth, use the acrylic paint to color in the paw print, you can also sprinkle glitter over the top for something extra. Then, use a layer of matte finish Mod Podge to finish.

Sixth, once Mod Podge is dry, thread ribbon through the hole and hang.

During the segment, we had a special guest join us! Rufus - Eric's dog, joined in on the fun. We topped off the segment with some salted caramel martini's, which matched Rufus' fur. So cute!!

