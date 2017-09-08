× Government bridge to be closed most of Saturday

ROCK ISLAND — For the second time in a week, the government bridge leading to the Rock Island Arsenal will close to vehicular traffic.

The U.S. Army Garrison on the Arsenal announced the bridge will close from 6 a.m. to 6 p.m. on Saturday, Sept. 9 for scheduled repairs.

An unexpected closure of the bridge occurred on Monday, Sept. 4 after a hydraulic cylinder malfunctioned. That issue was fixed by Wednesday, Sept. 6. Officials did not say if Saturday’s scheduled repairs are connected to the recent malfunction.

While the bridge will be closed to cars and other motorized vehicles, one of the sidewalks will remain open for the duration for bicyclists, joggers and walkers.