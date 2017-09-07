× We Need YOUR Questions for the Chancellor of Eastern Iowa Community Colleges

If you’ve been to downtown Davenport recently, you’ve probably noticed a big transformation taking place at the corner of Brady Street and 3rd Street.

It’s the future site of Scott Community College’s Urban Campus and we’re going to learn all about it when WQAD News 8 has”Breakfast With…” Eastern Iowa Community Colleges Chancellor Don Doucette on Thursday, September 14th live on Good Morning Quad Cities.

We’re also going to talk to Chancellor Doucette about anything else that’s new and exciting happening at EICC, plus answer your questions. If you have one, fill out the form below:

This “Breakfast With…” comes after talking about the Illinois school funding battle with East Moline Schools Superintendent Mr. Kristin Humphries, previewing Kewanee Hog Days, spending a morning at the Bureau County Fairgrounds, going live in kayaks on Lake Potter in Rock Island to promote last weekend’s Floatzilla, and speaking about Iowa’s own budget battle with Iowa State Senator Jim Lykam at Hickory Garden Family Restaurant in Davenport.

To see all our “Breakfast With…” discussions, click here.