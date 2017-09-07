× Sterling teen accused of armed robbery

STERLING — An 18-year-old has been taken into custody, accused of robbing a Sterling resident.

The robbery happened Monday afternoon, September 4, according to a statement from the Sterling Police Department. Officers were told that three males, armed with a handgun, had robbed the resident. When the robbery victim “refused to comply with their demands,” a physical altercation happened.

The victim had minor injuries, but refused medical treatment, the police statement said.

On Wednesday morning, September 6, police arrested 18-year-old Jessie D. Lira from Sterling, according to the statement. He was charged with armed robbery, aggravated battery, unlawful restraint, and unlawful use of weapons. Lira was taken to the Whiteside County Jail.

If you have any information, you are asked to call the Sterling Police at 815-632-6640 or Whiteside County Crime Stoppers at 815-625-7867.