MUSCATINE, Iowa -- One person was killed and another injured in a two-car crash in Muscatine on Wednesday night.

According to the Iowa State Patrol, a car was traveling westbound on Highway 22 when it crossed the center line, hitting another car head on.

Both cars came to a stop on opposite shoulders of the road.

The crash report indicates that both parties involved were wearing seatbelts.