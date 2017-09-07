× More seasonal days ahead… Irma on track to impact Florida late this weekend

What a stretch of weather we’ve been seeing around here!! We were able to add a little bit more sunshine during the afternoon hours and thus allow temperatures to reach just over 70 degrees.

Tonight will be cool once again with overnight lows in the upper 40s to around 50 degrees.

With steering winds coming a bit more out of the west and plenty of sunshine in the days ahead I still believe temperatures will inch up a few degrees more with highs in the upper 70s to around 80 degrees. Nothing caught in this flow to carry any shower or thunderstorm activity across the area. In fact, no measureable rainfall I see until the end of the following weekend and that may be pushing it a bit. Might have to do a little watering on the yard. 😦

Irma still has eyes for the southeastern coastline of Florida which does include Miami area by the end of the weekend before gliding up the coastline to the South Carolina. Its still expected to drop to a Category 4 hurricane with sustained winds of at least 130 mph by the time it reaches Miami.

Chief meteorologist James Zahara

