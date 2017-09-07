Healthy whole grain recipes to try at home

September is Whole Grains Month and Fareway Dietitian, Caitlyn, has three of her favorite whole grain recipes to share (below).

Overnight Oats

  • 1/2 cup old-fashioned oats
  • 1/2 cup milk
  • 1/4 cup Fareway Greek Yogurt, any flavor
  • 1/4 cup fruit
  • 1 tbsp honey

Combine all ingredients in a small jar and store in the refrigerator overnight. Stir and serve.

Peanut Butter Bites

  • 1 cup oats (instant or old fashioned)
  • 1/2 cup natural peanut butter
  • 1/2 cup ground flaxseeds
  • 1/3 cup honey
  • 1/2 tsp vanilla
  • Optional ingredients: flaked coconut, nuts, chia seeds, pumpkin seeds, chocolate chips

Combine all ingredients in a large bowl. Form into bite sized balls and store in the refrigerator.

Quinoa Salad with Ginger Lime Dressing

  • 2 Tbsp lime juice
  • 1 Tbsp rice wine vinegar
  • 1 tsp minced ginger
  • 1 tsp minced shallow (or yellow onion)
  • 1 clove garlic, minced
  • 1 pinch cayenne pepper
  • 1 pinch salt
  • 2 tsp sesame oil
  • 1/4 cup canola oil
  • 2 Tbsp buttermilk
  • 3 cup cooked quinoa
  • 4 Medium green onions, thinly sliced
  • 1 Small cucumber, halved, seeded and thinly sliced
  • 1/4 cup cilantro, chopped
  • 1/2 cup cherry tomatoes, cut in half

Whisk together dressing ingredients (lime juice through buttermilk) and set aside. In another bowl, combine salad ingredients and add dressing.