Healthy whole grain recipes to try at home

September is Whole Grains Month and Fareway Dietitian, Caitlyn, has three of her favorite whole grain recipes to share (below).

Overnight Oats

1/2 cup old-fashioned oats

1/2 cup milk

1/4 cup Fareway Greek Yogurt, any flavor

1/4 cup fruit

1 tbsp honey

Combine all ingredients in a small jar and store in the refrigerator overnight. Stir and serve.

Peanut Butter Bites

1 cup oats (instant or old fashioned)

1/2 cup natural peanut butter

1/2 cup ground flaxseeds

1/3 cup honey

1/2 tsp vanilla

Optional ingredients: flaked coconut, nuts, chia seeds, pumpkin seeds, chocolate chips

Combine all ingredients in a large bowl. Form into bite sized balls and store in the refrigerator.

Quinoa Salad with Ginger Lime Dressing

2 Tbsp lime juice

1 Tbsp rice wine vinegar

1 tsp minced ginger

1 tsp minced shallow (or yellow onion)

1 clove garlic, minced

1 pinch cayenne pepper

1 pinch salt

2 tsp sesame oil

1/4 cup canola oil

2 Tbsp buttermilk

3 cup cooked quinoa

4 Medium green onions, thinly sliced

1 Small cucumber, halved, seeded and thinly sliced

1/4 cup cilantro, chopped

1/2 cup cherry tomatoes, cut in half

Whisk together dressing ingredients (lime juice through buttermilk) and set aside. In another bowl, combine salad ingredients and add dressing.