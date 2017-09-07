Healthy whole grain recipes to try at home

September is Whole Grains Month and Fareway Dietitian, Caitlyn, has three of her favorite whole grain recipes to share (below).
Overnight Oats
- 1/2 cup old-fashioned oats
- 1/2 cup milk
- 1/4 cup Fareway Greek Yogurt, any flavor
- 1/4 cup fruit
- 1 tbsp honey
Combine all ingredients in a small jar and store in the refrigerator overnight. Stir and serve.
Peanut Butter Bites
- 1 cup oats (instant or old fashioned)
- 1/2 cup natural peanut butter
- 1/2 cup ground flaxseeds
- 1/3 cup honey
- 1/2 tsp vanilla
- Optional ingredients: flaked coconut, nuts, chia seeds, pumpkin seeds, chocolate chips
Combine all ingredients in a large bowl. Form into bite sized balls and store in the refrigerator.
Quinoa Salad with Ginger Lime Dressing
- 2 Tbsp lime juice
- 1 Tbsp rice wine vinegar
- 1 tsp minced ginger
- 1 tsp minced shallow (or yellow onion)
- 1 clove garlic, minced
- 1 pinch cayenne pepper
- 1 pinch salt
- 2 tsp sesame oil
- 1/4 cup canola oil
- 2 Tbsp buttermilk
- 3 cup cooked quinoa
- 4 Medium green onions, thinly sliced
- 1 Small cucumber, halved, seeded and thinly sliced
- 1/4 cup cilantro, chopped
- 1/2 cup cherry tomatoes, cut in half
Whisk together dressing ingredients (lime juice through buttermilk) and set aside. In another bowl, combine salad ingredients and add dressing.