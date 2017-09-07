× Curious how large Irma is? Here’s the comparison to the Upper Midwest

Hurricane Irma continues to churn across the western Atlantic Ocean as a mammoth category-5 hurricane. The eye of the storm is about 38 miles from one side to the other. That’s about the same distance from downtown Davenport to Muscatine, Iowa.

Learn about the Saffir-Simpson Category | Latest track of Hurricane Irma

Hurricane force winds surround the center of the storm for 150 miles. That’s like a storm with more than 74 m.p.h. winds doing damage in a swath from Moline to downtown Chicago!

And if you’re curious, the size of the cloud mass from Hurricane Irma. That’s a distance from Des Moines, Iowa through the Quad Cities, through Chicago, through Toledo, stopping in Cleveland, Ohio.