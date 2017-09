× What’s Shaking with Soiree: Liquid Oreo Martini

Denise and Johnnie met up with GM Eric Whipple and Mixologist Cici Crandall, of Soiree Wine and Martini Bar, to bring us the recipe for a Liquid Oreo Martini. You’re not going to want to miss out on this one!

Please enable Javascript to watch this video

Enjoy!