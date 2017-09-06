× Want that pumpkin spice latte? You are going to pay a bit more for it

Ahh, it’s pumpkin spice season.

And the definitive pumpkin spice delicacy, indeed the one some believe sparked the entire craze, is the not-so-humble Starbucks Pumpkin Spice Latte.

Another sign of the season? Starbucks, reports the Consumerist, is once again raising prices across the board to coincide with its autumnal offering. The new prices went into effect the day after labor day and include:

• Some sizes of brewed coffee will increase by anywhere from $0.10 to $0.20

• Select espresso drinks — like mochas and lattes — will soon cost $0.10 to $0.30 more

• Bacon Gouda breakfast sandwiches will now range from $3.45 to $4.95

• Cookies will also see an increase by about $0.30.

Company officials told the Consumerist that across the country, the average Starbucks customer’s ticket is expected to inflate by about 0.5 percent as a result of the price adjustment.

This is the fourth year in a row the massive coffee chain has bumped up prices in time for PSL season.