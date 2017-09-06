“The Wave” goes viral during Hawkeye’s game, bonding fans & children at nearby hospital

Please enable Javascript to watch this video

IOWA CITY, Iowa-- Kinnick Stadium has a rich history that dates back to 1929. Now, a heartwarming, new tradition is adding to the stadium's legacy.

During Saturday's game, Hawkeye fans did "the wave."

No, not that one. [Click the link above to watch the video.]

During the first quarter of the game, fans turned around and waved at the kids and families at the University of Iowa's new Stead Family Children's Hospital.

Hospital leaders threw a party in one of the big room's on the hospital's top floor, giving the kids the best seat in the house and making them feel just as important as the players on the field.

"It's not just another Hawkeye game," says one parent. "It's not just another football game. It's for the kids."

Another adds, "This is very awesome. My son was having a hard time being here. Having something to look forward to has really made it easier."

Hospital leaders plan on keeping "the wave" going.

A half dozen play rooms and press rooms on the upper floors of the hospital will be reserved for patients and their families on game days. Now, it's up to Hawkeye fans to do their part.

This isn't the first time the hospital has partnered with the Hawkeyes. For years, the team has encouraged fans to donate to the hospital for every touchdown the team scores.