Temperatures to inch up… Irma’s track becoming more clear this weekend

Another afternoon of scattered clouds though not much to be squeezed out in the form of a shower. However, it did keep temperatures in check as widespread 60s were common this afternoon.

Like last night, we’ll lose the daytime heating and thus the clouds allowing temperatures to cool down into the upper 40s.

We’ll inch up those temperatures in the days ahead as full day sun will be swimming in that blue ocean sky. Highs on Thursday will be in the lower 70s before climbing in the upper 70s by the weekend.

Looking pretty dry too, with nothing measureable I see until the following weekend.

Irma will continue to march through the eastern Caribbean as a Category 5 with wind sustained around 180 mph. Most models are hinting that Irma will take a path along the east coastline of Florida by the end of the weekend. Irma will likely drop to a Category 4 or 3 as it travels through more shallow warm waters by that time. Still, a major hurricane.

Chief meteorologist James Zahara

