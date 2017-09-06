I-74 Bridge Project to affect downtown Moline drivers starting next week

Please enable Javascript to watch this video

MOLINE, Illinois---The new I-74 Bridge Project is about to impact thousands of drivers in downtown Moline. The biggest interruption will be around 7th Avenue and 19th Street.

Starting Wednesday, September 13, traffic will be down to one lane in both directions on 7th Avenue near 19th street, blocking the interstate ramp for drivers coming from the west.

“This is certainly a big impact for people who want to get on I-74 from the downtown Moline.,” says Moline Mayor Stephanie Acri.

The eastbound ramp will remain open.

There will be posted detour routes sending westbound drivers on 7th Avenue around to 19th Street and back to 7th Avenue to get on the interstate.

"We`re asking motorist to be patient, understand things are under construction and when this is done and people are driving on the new structure in two and a half years, they`ll have new interchanges that are more…efficient,” says project manager, George Ryan.

The detours scheduled will remain in place until crews shut down the intersection towards the end of September through early December.

Mayor Acri encourages downtown Moline drivers to use the ramp on River Drive as much as possible to get on the interstate.