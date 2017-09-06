See the forecast maps of Hurricane Irma

Posted 5:08 am, September 6, 2017, by , Updated at 05:50AM, September 6, 2017

Hurricane Irma will continue to be a major hurricane through landfall, heading through the Western Atlantic Ocean in the next few days. Impacts to Florida will begin early in the weekend with a landfall possible on Saturday or Sunday.

Here are the forecast maps from the National Hurricane Center and the StormTrack 8 Weather Team.


Irma is hitting the island of St. Maarten this morning. Here is a live look of the conditions from PTZTV:

When we’re streaming live, you’ll see it below: