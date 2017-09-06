Police: $600 worth of coins stolen in weekend break-in

MOLINE — Vander Vending and the Rock Island Republican Headquarters were broken into over the weekend, according to police.

Multiple suspects “forced entry,” taking tools and $600 worth of coins in bags, according to Lt. Tim McCloud with the Rock Island Police Department’s Investigations division.

Lt. McCloud said that Vander Vending seemed to be the main target, but that the two places are right next to each other. The Rock Island County Republican Headquarters’ address is listed on 16th Street in Moline’s downtown.

It happened Sunday, September 3rd around 10:30 p.m., according to Lt. McCloud. He said the complainant had run into one of the suspects while at the scene. The suspect claimed to be performing maintenance there, but after leaving the complainant didn’t feel right about it and called the police. Any suspects had left the scene by the time police arrived.

“It appears to be two suspects at this point,” Lt. McCloud said.

If you have any information on this crime, you are asked to call Crime Stoppers at 309-762-9500.