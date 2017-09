× Moline Police looking for red truck with front-end damage after crash

MOLINE — Police said they are looking for a red Ford truck that was involved in a rollover crash.

Public Information Officer Michael Griffin said that the crash happened at 8:37 a.m. at 27th Street and 12th Avenue.  Griffin said the Ford truck has front end damage.

The crash report listed that someone was injured, but did not specify the extent of injuries.