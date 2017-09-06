× Midwest Writing Center announced as Three Degree recipient for August

Midwest Writing Center has been selected as the September recipient of the Three Degree Guarantee sponsored by Eriksen Chevrolet in Milan, IL.

For each day of the month that the actual temperature is within three degrees of the forecasted high temperature, the Midwest Writing Center will receive $20 from Eriksen Chevrolet. Each night, Storm Team 8 will predict the next day’s high temperature. The forecasted temperatures are compared to the actual temperatures recorded by the National Weather Service.

The Midwest Writing Center, now located in the Bucktown Center for the Arts in downtown Davenport, Iowa, has operated as a place of retreat for writers since 1973. The center, founded by Illinois writers David R. Collins and Evelyn Witter, serves a variety of different functions. It is a reception place for book signings and workshops and a meeting place for book clubs, writing groups and readings of both established and emerging writers. It also is a display area for local writing collections and a reference library with reference books and computers available for use, with a special project book publication. Since its establishment, the Midwest Writing Center has nurtured events including the annually-held Mississippi Valley Poetry Contest, Susan K. Collins Chapbook Contest, Great River Writers Retreat, Poetry Residency and Children’s Literature Festival.

