× Maquoketa Caves State Park takes top spot on USA Today’s “Best Iowa Attractions” list

MAQUOKETA, Iowa — As part of the USA Today “10Best” Readers’ Choice 2017 picks, the Maquoketa Caves State Park has found itself atop the list of “Best Iowa Attractions.”

Other readers’ picks included the Iowa 80 Trucking Museum in Walcott and the Field of Dreams site in Dyersville.

The Maquoketa Caves, which boast more caves than any other state park in the country, were selected by popular vote after a panel of experts partnered with “10Best” editors to narrow the field of 20 nominees town to 10.

You can see the full list of the 10 Best Iowa Attractions here.

You can also view the full list of 10 Best Illinois Attractions, which features the Chicago Riverwalk and Main Street in Galena.