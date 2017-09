Please enable Javascript to watch this video

MOLINE -- John Deere announced Wednesday an investment worth more than $300 million in a tech company that specializes in agriculture.

Blue River Technology makes robots that lock on to tractors and are able to identify and spray herbicides or fertilizers to plants in need.

Deere officials have said that the product will help farmers be more efficient, while spending less in the long run.

The deal is expected to close this month.