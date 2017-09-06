Gardeners Take Advantage of Upcoming Fall Temperatures

Please enable Javascript to watch this video

MOLINE- Local gardeners can take advantage of the cooler than normal temperatures.

Craig Hignight joined us Wednesday, August 30 for WQAD News 8 at 11. He says the cooler temperatures have taken the pressure of watering off gardeners because plants aren't drying out as quick, and he says plants are about to reach the fall bloom.

"There are some flowers that don't really like the summer heat," Hignight said. "With us sliding into the cooler weather of fall, they're going to start to look a lot better."

Hignight returns to WQAD News 8 at 11 Wednesday, September 6.