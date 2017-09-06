End of DACA could impact economy growth in QC area

Please enable Javascript to watch this video

MOLINE-- Local tire shop owner Hector Almanza says Hispanic businesses like his around the QC area have created an impact.

"This is the country of opportunities," says Almanza, owner of Jose's Tire Services.

But Almanza says he's worried DACA recipients will have the opportunity taken away from them, after the Trump Administration announced the ending of Deferred Action for Childhood Arrivals or DACA program.

"It’s so unfair cause maybe…they don’t know us they just assume cause we’re Hispanic we’re bad people and we’re not taking anybody’s job nothing is given to us we work so hard for everything we have," says Almanza.

Around 800,000 DACA recipients could have their work permits revoked. According to a recent study by the CATO institute ending the DACA program can cost the United States $280 billion economic growth over the next decade.

"Most of the people are good people, hardworking people," says Almanza.

His business is just one of the 200 businesses that have partnered up with the Quad Cities Hispanic Chamber of Commerce(QCHCC).

"In my job I get to see everyday the impacts that our Hispanic community has in business, in arts, and culture," says Zenaida Landeros, QCHCC.

On September 6th, the Hispanic Chamber stated they would help DACA recipients. The Chamber says with the DACA program, young adults were able to help the local economy grow, earn degrees locally, and actively contribute the the positive culture in the QC.

"We just to let them know that what they’re going through does affect our community and there is a voice here for them," says Landeros.

QCHCC says they will help connect DACA recipients with resources online and attorneys.