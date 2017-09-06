Conservation conference coming to Davenport

Please enable Javascript to watch this video

An informational conference is coming to the Quad Cities with a focus on the importance of pollinators. It will be held Wednesday and Thursday September 13th and 14th at the Davenport River Center.

WQAD's plant and garden expert, Craig Hignight talked about the upcoming conference on his Wednesday segment on News 8@11. There will be informational sessions on Bees, Butterflies & Beyond; Woodlands & Wetlands; and Crafting Conservation. There will be a keynote speaker on Wednesday evening from the University of Delaware. Author Dr. Doug Tallamy will be talking about "Bringing Nature Home."

The conference will conclude with an opportunity to participate in a citizen science project surveying the Rusty Patched Bumble Bee with U.S. Fish & Wildlife, or touring Wallace’s Garden Center with local beekeeping expert Ron Fischer.

For more information on how to register for the conference, click here.