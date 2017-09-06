× Authorities release name of man who body was found in marsh

SHERRILL, Iowa (AP) — Authorities have released the name of a man whose body was recovered from a marsh along the Mississippi River in eastern Iowa.

The Dubuque County Sheriff’s Office identified the man Wednesday as 63-year-old Gary Koch, who lived in Dubuque. The Sheriff’s Office says his death appears to be related to a medical condition.

His body was recovered from the marsh north of Dubuque around 1 a.m. Tuesday. Authorities had been searching for Koch since his family members sought help late Monday night.