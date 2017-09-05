× Village of Buda suspending water service starting Wednesday morning

BUDA, Illinois — Leaders in the Village of Buda are suspending water service to replace two fire hydrants.

As repairs are made, crews will shut off water service starting at 8:30 a.m. Wednesday, September 6, according to the Superintendent of Public Works.

Once repairs are complete, a boil order will follow. During a boil order, it is recommended that you boil any water before consumption.

Village leaders will announce when the boil order is over.