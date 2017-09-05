× Traffic flow changing amid construction at Kimberly and Division Streets

DAVENPORT — In the latest phase of the work along Kimberly and Division Streets, workers are flipping the traffic flow.

The traffic flow change will affect the west southbound lanes of Division Street between 38th Street and 40th Street. This phase is expected to be completed by the end of the month.

When it’s all done at the end of October, there will be a total of three right turn lanes, aimed at making driving in that area safer and faster.